Biogen (BIIB) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $416.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $397.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

BIIB stock opened at $216.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 52-week low of $216.49 and a 52-week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Biogen by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 6,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Biogen by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 115,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Biogen by 17.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

