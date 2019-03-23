BidaskClub Upgrades Tucows (TCX) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCX. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $854.45 million, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Tucows has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $420,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rawleigh Hazen Iv Ralls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $904,345 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tucows by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Tucows by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tucows by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

