BidaskClub Upgrades America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Buy

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $410.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.33.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 49.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.