BidaskClub Lowers Willdan Group (WLDN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WLDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $391.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.80 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

