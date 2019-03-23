BidaskClub Lowers Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) to Strong Sell

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of SMBC traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 124,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 308,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

