BidaskClub Lowers Hawaiian (HA) to Strong Sell

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

HA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of HA stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 900,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $19,944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after acquiring an additional 335,590 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $8,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

