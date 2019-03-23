BidaskClub Lowers Cohu (COHU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

COHU has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

COHU opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $624.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,197,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 296.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 8.1% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 132,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Cohu by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

