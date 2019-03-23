BidaskClub Lowers Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) to Sell

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 370,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,782. The company has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.77. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $63.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 26.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

