BidaskClub Lowers Amerisafe (AMSF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

AMSF traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $58.27. 76,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,669. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $103,996.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $35,697.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $218,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amerisafe by 8.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amerisafe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Amerisafe by 6.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 509,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

