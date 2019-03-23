BidaskClub Downgrades Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Hold

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Orthofix Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of OFIX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 155,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,902. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $250,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

