BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,220 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

