BG Staffing Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (BGSF)

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for BG Staffing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BG Staffing’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of BG Staffing stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 4,267 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $119,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 83.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BG Staffing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BG Staffing in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BG Staffing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.