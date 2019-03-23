Best Buy (BBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.82.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 492,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $33,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $26,140.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $145,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Best Buy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 456,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,833 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,702,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,545,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,994,000 after acquiring an additional 816,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.