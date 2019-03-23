Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/bessemer-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-simon-property-group-inc-spg.html.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.