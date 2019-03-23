Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,207 Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Caz Investments LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -67.13. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 60.68%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 874,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,663,903 over the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,207 Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/bessemer-group-inc-buys-shares-of-5207-smartsheet-inc-smar.html.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.