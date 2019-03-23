BERNcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,052.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $43,052.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.02287902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00471360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021196 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022557 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020830 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010932 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00041905 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

