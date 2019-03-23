Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (SKB) a €59.10 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.16 ($78.09).

Shares of SKB opened at €39.36 ($45.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.49. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €35.68 ($41.49) and a 1-year high of €78.70 ($91.51).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

