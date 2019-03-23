Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS) Insider Sells £36,000 in Stock

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) insider Paul Donohoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £36,000 ($47,040.38).

Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21. Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 55.83 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.73 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

