Basic Energy Services Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (BAS)

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Basic Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BAS opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, VP Brett J. Taylor sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $74,313.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 266,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

