Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blucora (BCOR)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a research report released on Wednesday. Barrington Research currently has a $41.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

“We will update our model for 1 st Global upon closing.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of BCOR opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. Blucora has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $295,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Blucora by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blucora by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.