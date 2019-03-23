Barclays PLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 279.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,405.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $41.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

