Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Orange SA (ORAN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 3,061.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Orange by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

