Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Select Income REIT (SIR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 244.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,329 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Select Income REIT were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 20.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIR opened at $7.36 on Friday. Select Income REIT has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

