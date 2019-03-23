Barclays Lowers Westlake Chemical (WLK) Price Target to $82.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,481,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,859,000 after buying an additional 1,108,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,294,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,187,000 after buying an additional 422,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 223.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,240,000 after buying an additional 375,952 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 20.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,018,000 after buying an additional 308,887 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.