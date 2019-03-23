Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,607,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,705 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.38% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $229,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $53.14 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

