Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,058 Shares of RLI Corp (RLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $36,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,246,000 after purchasing an additional 198,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,597,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,597,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90,178 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in RLI by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,060,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RLI by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $79.98.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $220.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $261,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $103,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,408. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

