Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $38,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 57,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 296,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $464,423.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

