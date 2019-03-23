Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.16% of Atlassian worth $109,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $638,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,903,000 after buying an additional 273,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,518,000 after buying an additional 716,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after buying an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 573,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,569.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 1.85. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $115.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

