Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.82% of Fortinet worth $98,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,613,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,744,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $40,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,350,547 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

