Bank of America Corp DE Buys 11,811 Shares of Shire PLC (SHPG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Shire were worth $117,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Shire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shire by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shire by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Shire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shire alerts:

SHPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

SHPG stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $182.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/bank-of-america-corp-de-buys-11811-shares-of-shire-plc-shpg.html.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.