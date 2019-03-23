Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 20,045 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $102,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 256,607 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,634,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,154,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $128.11.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/bank-of-america-corp-de-acquires-20045-shares-of-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.