Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce $51.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.26 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $53.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $231.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.31 million to $232.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.74 million, with estimates ranging from $269.15 million to $276.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $1,359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 7,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $418,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,633 shares of company stock valued at $24,541,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bandwidth by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $66.40 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.19 and a beta of 0.75.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

