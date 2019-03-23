Banco Santander SA (SAN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 203.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after buying an additional 7,574,610 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,197,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,923,000 after buying an additional 3,262,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,054,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,275,000 after buying an additional 2,372,931 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,179,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,136,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

