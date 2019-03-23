Banc of California Inc (BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,893,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $13.25 on Monday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $699.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

