Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $182,000 in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMU opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

