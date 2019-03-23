Baader Bank Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Bayer (BAYN)

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. equinet set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.83 ($102.12).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €59.30 ($68.95) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

