Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 1,119,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,724. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $440.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $67,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

