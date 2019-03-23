Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €63.70 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been given a €63.70 ($74.07) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.05 ($69.83).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of Axel Springer stock opened at €45.72 ($53.16) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a one year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a one year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.