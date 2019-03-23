Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.50 ($90.12) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.05 ($69.83).

Shares of FRA SPR opened at €45.72 ($53.16) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a 52-week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52-week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

