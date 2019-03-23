AutoCanada (AOCIF) vs. America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Critical Review

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AutoCanada and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoCanada 0 0 0 0 N/A America’s Car-Mart 0 2 2 0 2.50

America’s Car-Mart has a consensus target price of $94.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than AutoCanada.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoCanada and America’s Car-Mart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart $612.20 million 0.94 $36.50 million $3.60 23.87

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than AutoCanada.

Profitability

This table compares AutoCanada and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart 6.53% 18.04% 9.06%

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats AutoCanada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products. It also arranges financing and insurance for vehicle purchases by its customers through third-party finance and insurance sources. The company sells its vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, and other brands. As of December 21, 2018, it operated 68 franchised dealerships, which included 28 brands in 8 provinces in Canada, as well as a group in Illinois, the United States. AutoCanada Inc. has a strategic partnership with DealerMine Inc. AutoCanada Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

