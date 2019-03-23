Augean plc (AUG) Insider Sells £980,000 in Stock

Augean plc (LON:AUG) insider Roger McDowell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £980,000 ($1,280,543.58).

Shares of AUG opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. Augean plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

Augean Company Profile

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

