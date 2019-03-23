AU Optronics (AUO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

NYSE:AUO opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AU Optronics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. AU Optronics had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts predict that AU Optronics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AU Optronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,254,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,591,000 after buying an additional 665,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AU Optronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,477,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after buying an additional 586,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AU Optronics during the third quarter valued at $1,694,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AU Optronics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 385,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AU Optronics by 145.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 218,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

