AU Optronics (AUO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE AUO opened at $3.68 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AU Optronics had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AU Optronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 143,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

