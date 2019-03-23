ATMChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $849.00 (ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. ATMChain has a total market cap of $375,192.00 and approximately $849.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATMChain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One ATMChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.02293635 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010841 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000510 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007078 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00002042 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001259 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ATMChain Profile

ATM is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. ATMChain’s official website is www.atmchain.io . The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Rfinex, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

