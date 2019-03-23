At Home Group (HOME) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOME. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on At Home Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on At Home Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on At Home Group from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Philip L. Francis bought 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in At Home Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in At Home Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in At Home Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.