AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating Reiterated by Main First Bank

Main First Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:AZN opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,373,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048,181 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 55,399,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,796,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,752,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

