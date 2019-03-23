ASOS (ASC) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,915.95 ($64.24).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 91 ($1.19) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,140 ($41.03). The company had a trading volume of 932,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,654 ($100.01).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

