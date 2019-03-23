ASML Holding NV (ASML) Position Lessened by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after buying an additional 103,681 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $3,659,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ASML by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $2.3856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

