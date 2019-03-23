ARRIS International (ARRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRS opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. ARRIS International has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $302,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Potts sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $491,302.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,799.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,043. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 6,235.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,132,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,012 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 2,886.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,062,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth $56,169,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth $41,643,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth $20,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

