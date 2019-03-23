ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Chairman Daniel C. Staton Acquires 12,863 Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,957.13. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,455.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 601,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,561. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.41 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

